Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,380.31 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,996.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

