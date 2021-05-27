Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

