PGGM Investments Has $668.62 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,132 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $668,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

