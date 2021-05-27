Phantomx Price Tops $0.0008 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $39,439.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.00522222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004590 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.08 or 0.01523990 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

