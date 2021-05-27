Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 64,915 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

