Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

