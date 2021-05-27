Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 150,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of GIGGU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

