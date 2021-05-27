PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00983649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.69 or 0.09753623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00092416 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

