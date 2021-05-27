Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Photronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.250 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.19-0.25 EPS.

PLAB stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

