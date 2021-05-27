Pi Financial Raises Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.75

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective hoisted by Pi Financial from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$261.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.56. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$2.18.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

