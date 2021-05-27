Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.13. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

