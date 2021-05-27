Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 879.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 974,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,006 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 469,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 22,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,195,582. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.