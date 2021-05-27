Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,012. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

