Pictet North America Advisors SA Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $729.94. 1,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 160.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.42. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.