Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 157,518 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,518 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.94. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,043. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $135.88 and a twelve month high of $192.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.