Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.76

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.76 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.04). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,896,985 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £474.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

