PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) One Day Volume Hits $2,134.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $2,134.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00011633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00346275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00183462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035352 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.73 or 0.00818933 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

