Pieris Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,401 call options on the company. This is an increase of 17,164% compared to the average volume of 95 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $214.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. On average, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

