Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

PDD stock opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

