Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $123.57 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,253,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 287,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.