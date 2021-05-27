Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.90. 118,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

