Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

SKYT opened at $26.12 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

