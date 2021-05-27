Piper Sandler Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.76.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.