Piper Sandler Weighs in on Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.83.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 28.13 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

