Piper Sandler Weighs in on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $230,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,873 shares of company stock worth $1,357,692 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

