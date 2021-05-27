Pivot Token Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00960720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.03 or 0.09465220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00093149 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

