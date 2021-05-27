Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,650 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SITM stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. PFG Advisors bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

