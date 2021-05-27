Plasma Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $305,176.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $305,176.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00340523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00184015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036393 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00826124 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

