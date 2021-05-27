Playtech’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday.

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 461.60 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.28. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

