POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PORBF stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. POLA Orbis has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

