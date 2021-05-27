Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $1.05. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

