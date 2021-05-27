Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

