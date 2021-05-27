Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

