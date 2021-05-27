Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.20

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.20 and last traded at C$39.17, with a volume of 127760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.91. The firm has a market cap of C$26.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8588615 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.