Power Index Pool Token Price Tops $4.10 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $818,774.61 and $433.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00010706 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00342288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00186271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036797 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.62 or 0.00830127 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

