PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) EVP Timothy M. Knavish Sells 22,851 Shares

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PPG opened at $178.75 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

