Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Trading S.A. Ares Sells 62,469 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,412,066 shares in the company, valued at $166,957,273.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 57.4% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 160,121 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.