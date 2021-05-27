Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 336.5% in May

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 336.5% from the April 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $67.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

