Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PGZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. 14,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.78.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,386 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 321.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.