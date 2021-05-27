Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PRZM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Prism Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
Prism Technologies Group Company Profile
