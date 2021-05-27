Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PRZM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Prism Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

