Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 6,600 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.