Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $210,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $33.74 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.