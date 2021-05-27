Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 34,000 Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 206,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 229,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 189,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

