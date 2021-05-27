Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 19,634 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

