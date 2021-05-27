Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosus has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $20.70 on Monday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

