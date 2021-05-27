Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.57. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.