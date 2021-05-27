Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the April 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proximus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

