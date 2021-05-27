PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Shares Down 4.5%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining and energy company in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, mining support services, warehousing, coal barging and ship loading, channel dredging and maintenance, stevedoring, port services, forestry, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as repair and installation of machines; manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation; and treats mine water into potable water.

