Public Mint Price Reaches $0.37 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $452,790.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

