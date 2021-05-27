PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $34.00 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

