Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $812.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $12.01.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

